Farmers plan protests over prices, government pledges

Greek farmers continued with meetings over the weekend as they prepare for protest action later this month which is expected to culminate at Agrotica, the country’s largest exhibition of agricultural products.

Farmers are up in arms over the prices for their goods which they complain are too low for them to cover production costs and are also pressing authorities for cheaper diesel fuel.

At a press conference last week, farmers in Laconia decried the government for failing to honor its promises to farmers, accusing it of continuing to follow the policy of the outgoing leftist SYRIZA government.

Agricultural Development Minister Makis Voridis, for his part, insisted last week that the government has fulfilled 70 percent of its pledges to farmers, including tax cuts.

The government’s aim, he said, is to boost the country’s agricultural sector, to boost farmers’ income and to support new producers.