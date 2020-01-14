Mitsotakis: 'Greece will defend its sovereign rights by any appropriate means'

The visit to the United States last week reaffirmed the fact that Greece is a stable and reliable partner of the US in an extremely volatile region, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said, addressing the Hellenic-American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) at a formal dinner on Monday evening.

"Greece will defend its sovereign rights by any appropriate means. We also explained we are not seeking tension in the East Mediterranean, and we seek to resolve differences with Turkey in a peaceful way, that's why we keep communication channels open, in an effort to deflate tension," he added.

He also noted that the Eastern Mediterranean Security and Energy Partnership Act (EastMed Act), approved by the Congress last year, defines who the US allies are in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confirmed that the US "supports and guarantees the security and prosperity of the country and support initiatives leading to the resolution of EastMed issues in a peaceful manner," he said, adding that parties at both the US House of Representatives and the Senate understood Greece's strategic role.