Police probing exchange of fire in Athens district

Authorities were investigating on Tuesday a shooting incident at a parking lot in Athens’ western Haidari district shortly after midnight.

According to private television channel Skai, police believe two groups of unknown individuals started shooting at each other at the corner of Iera Odos and Kanari Streets.

Officers who arrived at the scene found about 20 bullet casings fired from a .45 mm and a .9 mm handgun.

After the shootout, the two groups fled through nearby alleys.

An elderly man, possibly homeless, who was sleeping in a car at an adjacent park escaped unharmed although his vehicle was riddled with bullets.

Authorities have not determined the motive behind the shootout and are examining footage CCTV cameras to establish the identity of the suspects.