Pasion de Buena Vista | Athens | January 18

The musicians and singers of the Buena Vista Band and El Grupo de Bailar dancers will be on stage at the Galatsi Olympic Hall in northern Athens on Saturday, January 18, to perform some of Cuba’s most renowned songs as part of the Christmas Theater series of events. “Guantanamera,” “Chan Chan,” “El Cuarto de Tula” and many more Havana classics form part of the production’s program, which includes a vast repertoire ranging from upbeat numbers to melancholic ballads. “Pasion de Buena Vista” has toured in 30 countries and has already been watched by more than a million people. The show begins at 8 p.m. Ticket prices range from 9 to 54 euros. For more information and bookings, visit www.viva.gr or www.christmastheater.gr.

Galatsi Olympic Hall, 137 Veikou, Galatsi, tel 210.214.3300