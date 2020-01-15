Nikos Chatzisakos Quartet – Broadway Lights | Athens | January 15

“Broadway Lights,” a project in which the Nikos Chatzisakos Quartet puts a contemporary jazz spin on cinema and Broadway classics of the 1940s, 50s and 60s, will be on stage at the Afrikana jazz club in the downtown Athenian neighborhood of Gazi on Wednesday, January 15. The quartet comprises Eleni Ermina Sofou on vocals, George Kontrafouris on piano, Nikos Chatzisakos on contrabass and Jason Wastor on drums. The concert begins at 10.30 p.m. and tickets cost 5 euros. For bookings, call 694.666.6954.

Afrikana, 13 Ierofanton, tel 210.341.0445