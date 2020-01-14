ATHEX: Bourse index recoups all losses posted on Monday

The Greek bourse on Tuesday recovered the ground it had lost on Monday but for the time being it appears unable to secure the boost required to reach the psychologically important level of 1,000 points. Turnover also improved.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 923.69 points, adding 0.47 percent to Monday’s 919.39 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.66 percent to 2,302.32 points.

The banks index edged up 0.14 percent, as gains by National (2.13 percent) and Eurobank (0.82 percent) were largely offset by the losses of Alpha (1.52 percent) and Piraeus (0.06 percent). EYDAP jumped 4.43 percent, Coca-Cola grew 2.60 percent and Terna Energy earned 1.78 percent, while Titan Cement fell 2.06 percent.

In total 65 stocks headed higher, 36 took losses and 27 closed unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 75.7 million euros, up from Monday’s 58 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange advanced 0.98 percent to close at 67.23 points.