Fresh Turkish overflights in eastern Aegean

TAGS: Defense, Turkey

Turkish F-16 fighter jets flew over the Anthropofagi and Makronisi chain of islets in the eastern Aegean on Wednesday, the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA) said.

Two F-16 jets entered Athens’ Flight Information Region (FIR) without submitting a flight plan at 12.03 p.m. and flew over Athropofagi at 18,000 feet.

Meanwhile, a separate pair of F-16s flew over Athropofagi and Makronisi at 10,000 feet.

The Turkish aircraft were intercepted by Greek jets in line with international rules of engagement.

