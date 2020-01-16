Bodyterranean | Athens | January 16-17

Italian percussionist Simone Mongelli and his team of performers and singers turn his 2016 album “Bodyterranean” into a musical performance on the stage of the ROES Theater in the downtown Athens neighborhood of Gazi on January 16 and 17. “Bodyterranean” is the result of years of research into “body music,” which involves using the human body as an instrument to produce sounds by stomping, clapping and singing, among other techniques, and traditional Greek and Italian rhythms and melodies. Mongelli has collaborated with body percussion artists such as Keith Terry and the Brazilian band Barbatuques.



Performances begin at 9 p.m. Ticket prices start from 12 euros. For bookings, visit www.viva.gr.