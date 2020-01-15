Mytilineos subsidiary gets waste processing deal

Mytilineos group subsidiary Zeologic SA on Wednesday announced the signing of an agreement with Fairdeal Marine Services FZE for the construction of a treatment plant for oily sludge as well as sludge arising from flue gas treatment systems.



This plant will be installed at the Fairdeal Group premises in Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates and is Zeologic’s first environmental project in the Middle East.



The plant will be able to treat waste and sludge deriving from scrubbers, based on the stricter provisions of the revised MARPOL Annex VI.



The pioneering waste management technology offered by Zeologic applies to an increasing number of new sectors, providing comprehensive environmental solutions for companies with a high pollutant load deriving from their activities.



The facility’s design will be based on Geochemical Active Clay Sedimentation (GACS), the internationally patented treatment method for liquid and solid waste, whose exclusive rights are held by Zeologic.



Based on the GACS method, the waste becomes nonhazardous after its treatment and therefore can be safely disposed of.