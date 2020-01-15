Turkish activities in Libya a source of concern for region, says foreign minister

Turkey's involvement in Libya's domestic affairs is a “serious source of concern” for the countries in the region, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said on Wednesday, during a visit to Morocco.

“In Libya, we have been witnessing a sharp rise in instability and an unprecedented escalation of provocations by Turkey, which have already left their illegal footprint, similarly to what happened in Iraq, in Syria and in Cyprus. I think this is a serious source of concern to all countries in the region,” he said in a joint press conference with Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita.

Dendias said that Athens was “greatly surprised” that Morocco was not invited at the meeting in Berlin on Sunday , which aims to find a solution to Libya's crisis.



“We can not forget that Morocco was the cardinal factor of the Skhirat Agreement, which after eight months of hard work which you elaborated upon, Mr. Minister, was achieved. And all this experience now will not be present in Berlin,” he told Bourita.

The minister also reiterated Greece's support to the efforts of the UN Secretary General Special Representative Ghassan Salame, towards reaching a political solution and expressed hope that the upcoming Berlin Conference will achieve “tangible progress” in bringing the longstanding conflict to an end.