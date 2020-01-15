Top judge says 'greatly honored' to be nominated for president

The head of Greece's Council of State (CoS), Katerina Sakellaropoulou, said Wednesday she felt "greatly honored" to have been nominated for President of the Republic by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis earlier in the evening.

“I believe this proposal honors, in me, both Justice and modern Greek women,” she said in a statement issued after Mitsotakis made the announcement in a televised address on state broadcaster ERT.

“I accept the proposal with a sense of responsibility and, in the event I am elected, I will devote all my energy to serving this high duty, as set out in the Constitution,” she added.

The senior judge said she will abstain from her duties as president of the Council of State, effective immediately.

If her candidacy is approved by Parliament, she will be the first female president in Greece's history and will replace incumbent Prokopis Pavlopoulos, whose term expires in March.