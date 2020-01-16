Schinas, Ferreira in Athens for migration, growth and energy issues

Margaritis Schinas, Vice President of the European Commission responsible for promoting the European way of life, and Elisa Ferreira, Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms, will visit Athens on Thursday and Friday for a series of meetings on migration, growth and energy issues.



The visit comes in the context of the new challenges of the European Union's energy and digital transformation and in view of the adoption of the seven-year European budget 2021-2027.

On Thursday, Schinas will attend the meetings of the Parliament Committee on European Affairs and the Standing Committee on National Defence and Foreign Affairs and will present his priorities to the Greek deputies.

According to EU sources, the presentation is taking place at the start of Schinas' term of office and the Vice President's responsibilities fall into many portfolios related to migration, homeland security, mobility, culture, education, youth, professional training.

The European official will then meet with the Doctors of the World - Greece.

On Friday, Schinas and Ferreira will attend the National Development Conference on the new Multiannual Financial Framework for the years 2021-2027, which will be attended by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

