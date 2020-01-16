Rebetiko | Athens | January 18-19

A rebetiko trio comprising Vassilis Skoutas, Dimitris Mitarakis and Yannis Zaria, singer Maria Koti and musicians Kostas Gerakis and Dimitris Emmanouil will be joining forces for two nights at The Zoo in the northern Athens suburb of Halandri on January 18 and 19. The six artists will play a series of pieces drawn from the Greek rebetiko and laiki (popular) repertoires, putting a fresh spin on classic numbers. Shows begin at 9.30 p.m. on Saturday and 1.30 a.m. on Sunday. Tickets cost 10 euros. For bookings, visit www.viva.gr.

The Zoo, 45 Zoodochou Pigis, Halandri, tel 210.674.5375