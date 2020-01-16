RSN | Athens | January 17

Local DJ, producer and musician RSN and his Electric Quartet will appear on stage at Faust bar in downtown Athens on Friday, January 17, where they will be performing numbers from his 2018 album “Strange Eyes” as well as earlier works. RSN’s music is influenced by hip-hop, jazz, soul, funk and trip-hop. He has toured Europe and opened for or appeared with numerous acts including British electronic/soul band Belleruche, Alpha Blondy, DJ Krush and others. The concert starts at 9 p.m. Entrance costs 5 euros at the door. Please contact the venue for bookings and additional information.

Faust Bar, 11 Kalamiotou & 12 Athinaidos, tel 210.323.40.95