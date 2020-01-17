Haftar meeting Dendias at Greek Foreign Ministry

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias was meeting on Friday with Libyan military commander Khalifa Haftar who flew into Athens on Thursday night in a previously unannounced visit.

Dendias, who had an initial informal meeting with Haftar on Thursday night, received him at the ministry for official talks on Friday at 10.30 a.m. It remained unclear whether Haftar would make statements after the meeting.

It is seen as significant that Haftar arrived in Athens a few hours after meeting German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas in Benghazi ahead of an international conference on the Libya crisis in Berlin on Sunday.

Maas said Haftar agreed to respect a ceasefire and to attend the summit.

Haftar is to meet Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at 1 p.m. at the latter's office in Parliament.

In an interview on Alpha channel on Thursday night, Mitsotakis said it was "wrong" that Greece was not invited to the Berlin summit. He said Greece would veto any peace deal that does not annual a maritime accord between Ankara and Tripoli that ignores the presense of Greek islands.