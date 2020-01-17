Greek PM calls Merkel over Libya talks snub

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday talked on the phone with German Chancellor Angela Merkel to express his dismay that Greece was not invited to attend Sunday’s Berlin Conference on Libya.



On Thursday, Mitsotakis vowed to veto any solution on the North African country if the maritime border deal between the Tripoli-based government with Turkey is not scrapped.



He also revealed he has sent letters outlining Greece’s positions to his European Union counterparts, and European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.