Police motor unit attacked outside Athens university
Police on Friday were seeking the perpetrators behind an attack on officers of the force’s DIAS motorcycle-riding unit outside the Athens University of Economics and Business.
According to police, the attack took place at around 5 p.m. when unidentified assailants wielding clubs emerged from the university grounds and attacked the officers, leaving them with minor injuries.