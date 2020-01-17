NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Police motor unit attacked outside Athens university

TAGS: Crime

Police on Friday were seeking the perpetrators behind an attack on officers of the force’s DIAS motorcycle-riding unit outside the Athens University of Economics and Business.

According to police, the attack took place at around 5 p.m. when unidentified assailants wielding clubs emerged from the university grounds and attacked the officers, leaving them with minor injuries. 

