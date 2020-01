A moderate tremor measuring 4.6 on the Rickter scale hit the sea south of the island of Zakynthos in western Greece on Friday night, the Athens Geodynamics Institute said in a preliminary reading.

The epicenter of the tremor, registered shortly after 8 p.m., is located in the sea region 18 kilometers south of the Ionian island, at a depth of 28.2 kilometers.

No injuries of damages were immediately recorded.