ATHEX: Bourse ends week on new 59-month high

Friday’s bourse session was much like Thursday’s, with a mild increase for the majority of stocks as the benchmark climbed to levels unseen since February 2015. This sedate growth is slowly convincing observers that the main index may well capture the 1,000-point level in the coming months.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 934.22 points, adding 0.22 percent to Thursday’s 932.13 points. On a weekly basis it improved 1.15 percent.

The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.21 percent to 2,332.72 points, although the banks index slipped 0.08 percent as Piraeus slid 0.48 percent, Eurobank eased 0.22 percent and National only managed to edge 0.20 percent higher. Alpha stayed put. Fourlis Holdings grew 1.74 percent, Mytilineos grabbed 1.71 percent and Aegean Air climbed 1.27 percent, as EYDAP fell and Titan Cement dropped 1.24 percent.

In total 53 stocks notched up gains, 41 suffered losses and 37 remained unchanged.

Turnover was the lowest of the last four days, amounting to 63.5 million euros, down from Thursday’s 69 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange declined 0.13 percent to close at 67.35 points.