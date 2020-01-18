MULTIMEDIA | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Tsitsipas in quest for glory on the big stage

Next Gen star Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece takes part in an Australian Open practice session at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, on Saturday, ahead of his first-round clash with Salvatore Caruso Monday. The 21-year-old reached the semifinals at Melbourne Park last year after stunning Roger Federer in the fourth round. “[I am] really looking forward to this new challenge that I have in front of me, to show something,” Tsitsipas told ATP Tour ahead of the match, among reports he was struggling with a lung issue after practicing in smoky conditions caused by Australia’s fires last week. [EPA]

