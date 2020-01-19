Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ nomination for Greece’s next president, Katerina Sakellaropoulou, was not based on partisan criteria (nor was it driven by inner-party concerns, for that matter).



That is why the premier’s proposal succeeded in gaining the support of all the country’s mainstream political parties, including main opposition leftist SYRIZA and the center-left Movement for Change (KINAL) alliance.



That said, Sakellaropoulou – currently the first female president of the Council of State, Greece’s highest administrative court – sets a new paradigm in the realm of Greek civic life.



And this is a paradigm that stands above old-party stereotypes and one that reduces the agents of obsolete political ideas to irrelevance.