Farmer crushed by tractor

A 69-year-old farmer lost his life on Saturday when he was crushed by his tractor after it overturned on his farm at Palaio Eleftherochori in Pieria, northern Greece.

The incident occurred shortly after 8 a.m.

Firefighters extracted the man from under the vehicle and rushed him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

