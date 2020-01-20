Greece lags behind its European peers when it comes to electric cars, the latest data suggests.

The high cost of purchasing such vehicles, the scarcity of charging points around the country and the lack of incentives to obtain clean energy autos are considered the main factors that are holding Greece back in this field of technology.

The European Union is aiming for electric cars to make up 30 percent of the total in the bloc by 2025 – a target which at the moment appears well out of Greece’s reach.

The lack of relevant legislation has ensured that Greece still depends on gasoline to an overwhelmingly large degree, despite some efforts in recent years to ameliorate this dependency.

As things stand now, 91 percent of cars in Greece run on gasoline, with just 5.8 percent using diesel while hybrids make up just 0.3 percent.