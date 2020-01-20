Libyan commander thanks Mitsotakis, Dendias for efforts

In a message on Twitter, the leader of the Libyan National Army, Khalifa Haftar, who visited Athens ahead of an international conference on the Libyan crisis on Sunday in Berlin, expressed his thanks to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias.

"Although sadly they were not present in person but prime minster Kyriakos Mitsotakis and foreign minister Nikos Dendias’s outstanding Diplomatic Presence was overwhelmingly beneficial for the a Libyan people," according to a message posted in the account of the LNA. "Libya thanks you," it added.

Commenting on Skai, State Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis said the message was "an answer to those who said that Mr Haftar would not thank us."

He added that Greece has a say in the Libyan issue, both directly as a European Union member state and indirectly via the United Nations Security Council.