Agreement on ceasefire for Libya 'significant,' Ankara says

Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin described as "significant" the outcome of an international summit on the Libya crisis in Berlin as it led to an agreement for a ceasefire in the strife-torn North African country.

Kalin said that the "effective and flexible diplomacy" of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had made Turkey into a significant participant in the peace process. Turkey will continue its "constructive and peaceful policy," he wrote on his Twitter account.

It was the first official comment by Ankara on Sunday's conference in Berlin.