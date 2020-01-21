Four Seasons | Athens | To January 24

The Patari Project physical theater company presents its rendition of Vivaldi’s timeless “Four Seasons,” a musical performance aimed at children and young audiences, on the Greek National Opera’s Alternative Stage at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center in southern Athens. The performance is centered around the concept of recycling, as in this “green” performance all the costumes are made out of plastics bags, bottles and other discarded items. Greek composer Nikos Galenianos has reviewed Vivaldi’s original work and added new instrumental and vocal interventions to this show fit for “children aged 6 to 96.” Performances start at 11 a.m. Tickets cost 10 euros. For more information, visit www.nationalopera.gr. For bookings, visit www.ticketservices.gr.



Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, tel 213.088.5700