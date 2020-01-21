The Ministry of Citizens’ Protection on Monday held an event to commemorate the victims of domestic terrorism. Strange as it may sound, it was the first time that the state had organized a formal event to honor the memory of the victims. In fact, it was the first such ceremony in the 45 years since the establishment of the Third Hellenic Republic.

Urban guerrilla activity and politically motivated violence would not have been as persistent in Greece without the political culture that nourished it. And regrettably this was a culture of toleration that must finally come to an end. Cultivating our collective memory is the safest bet in order to create a new sensibility around the topic.