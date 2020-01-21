Property by Rio bridge goes up for sale

State privatizations fund TAIPED has proclaimed an international tender for the utilization of a property of 165,460.40 square meters at the former working site supporting the construction of the Rio-Antirrio bridge.

This new effort for the utilization of the property (following other failed ones) will offer significant options for development, especially in the logistics sector, as it includes a port infrastructure thanks to the works needed for the construction of the landmark bridge across the Patraikos Gulf.

The tender will be in a single stage and bidders will have to submit their offers by March 27.



Eurobank and Cerved Property Services operate as financial consultants of TAIPED, while the Machas And Partners law firm is the legal consultant.