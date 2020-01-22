Leonard Bernstein Tribute | Athens | January 23

The late American pianist, conductor and composer Leonard Bernstein who, among others, wrote the music for “West Side Story,” will be celebrated at the B&M Theocharakis Foundation for the Fine Arts and Music on Thursday, January 23. Greek pianist Nikolaos Laaris will play a list of the composer’s pieces dedicated to his friends and family members. Each piece is named after the person it was written for. Bernstein is considered one of the most talented musicians in American history. The concert begins at 8.30 p.m. Ticket prices range from 10 to 20 euros. For more information and tickets, visit www.thf.gr.



B&M Theocharakis Foundation for the Fine Arts & Music, 9 Vassilissis Sofias & 1 Merlin, tel 210.361.1206