A lot of controversy has been stirred up by the Education Ministry’s decision to open up jobs in public education to graduates of private colleges. These reactions however have deflected attention away from two significant moves which are being introduced in the new bill on tertiary education.



The first, to establish an independent authority tasked with evaluating university institutions and weighing the need for new departments and, the second, to link university funding to performance evaluation, both constitute significant steps in the right direction.



Both these steps will help improve the quality of state universities. At the same time, they will help the institutions to purge themselves of the scourge of bureaucratic inertia and academic populism.