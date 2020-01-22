EU chief welcomes Sakellaropoulou election

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has congratulated Katerina Sakellaropoulou on her election as Greece’s first female head of state, welcoming the development as a step toward “a new era of equality” for the country.



“Congratulations to Aikaterini Sakellaropoulou – the first female President of the Hellenic Republic elected with a very large majority today in the Hellenic Parliament. Greece is moving ahead into a new era of equality,” von der Leyen tweeted.



In a rare show of consensus during a Parliament vote Wednesday, the conservative party nominee was backed by opposition parties, including main SYRIZA opposition which was unseated by New Democracy in July’s election. Sakellaropoulou was backed by 261 lawmakers in the 300-seat House.