US firm is third suitor for Ethniki Insurance

US group Varde Partners has been added to the list of suitors for the 80 percent stake in Ethniki Insurance, Greece’s biggest insurer.



According to sources, Varde Partners is among the bidders short-listed for the second stage of the tender, concerning binding offers.



Varde Partners is already active in the Greek market as it controls 56.6 percent of Trastor REIC and 31.7 percent of Lamda Malls.



The other two candidates for Ethniki are CVC Capital Partners and Chinese group Fosun, while I3CP appears to have been eliminated.