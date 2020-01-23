Akar reiterates calls on Greece to demilitarize 16 Greek islands

Turkey’s Defense Minister Hulusi Akar called on Greece to demilitarize 16 Greek islands near its coast, which he claimed have a “non-military status.”

Arming 16 out of 23 islands with non-military status is in violation of agreements in the Aegean sea, he said during a visit to Turkey’s missile producer Roketsan on Wednesday, according to state-run Anadolu Agency.

"We expect Greece to act according to international law, agreements and good neighborly relations,” he was quoted as saying.

Akar also claimed that Turley’s activities in the Eastern Mediterranean and in Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone were “in accordance with international law and the territorial integrity of the countries.”