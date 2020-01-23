Pyatt reiterates US support for EastMed project

US Ambassador to Athens Geoffrey Pyatt has reiterated Washington’s support for the deepening cooperation between Greece, Cyprus and Israel in the energy sector.



In early January, the three countries signed a deal to build a 1,900 km (1,180 mile) subsea pipeline to carry natural gas from the eastern Mediterranean’s rapidly developing gas fields to Europe.



Speaking at Athens Energy Dialogues, a two-day Athens conference on the East Mediterranean energy sector, Pyatt said the so-called EastMed project would help boost EU energy security, reducing energy dependence on Russia.



The ambassador furthermore hailed Greece’s emergence as a Southern European energy hub and guardian of European energy security and diversification, adding that Washington has great confidence in the country’s positive and stabilizing role in the wider region.



Greece, Cyprus and Israel aim to reach a final investment decision by 2022 and have the $6 to #7 billion pipeline completed by 2025. Turkey opposes the project.