German Parliament’s legal committee questions Turkey-Libya deal

The German Parliament’s legal committee has questioned the validity of the maritime boundaries agreement signed between Turkey and Libya’s UN-backed government in November.



The findings of the committee concluded that the memorandum violates customary law by denying Greece’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) southeast of the island of Crete island and by claiming a Turkish EEZ that stretches over an area until the coasts of Crete and Rhodes.



During an interview with Bloomberg on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday, Greek Prime Minister said the Turkey-Libya deal is unacceptable and illegal.



“Turkey has been difficult to deal with,” Mitsotakis was quoted as saying. “There’s a constant state of provocation, which leads Turkey nowhere.”