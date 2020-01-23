Poll: Six in 10 happy with new president

Six in 10 Greeks have a positive view of the choice of Katerina Sakellaropoulou as Greece’s new president, according to an opinion poll by Pulse for Skai.



The survey showed New Democracy retaining a lead of 12.5 percentage points over SYRIZA, with 38 percent backing the ruling conservatives over 25.5 percent for the leftist opposition.



The poll puts the centrist Movement for Change (KINAL) in third place with 6.5 percent, followed by 5 percent for the Communist Party, 4.5 percent for the far-right Greek Solution and 3 percent for former finance minister Yanis Varoufakis’ MeRA25.