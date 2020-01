A Panama-flagged cargo ship that run adrift between the southeastern Aegean islands of Kalymnos and Astypalea late Thursday night, was being towed to a safe haven in Kalymnos on Friday.

The ship, which has departed from Israel’s Haifa and was sailing to Turkey, reported an engine failure at midnight, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported.

The unnamed vessel has a 14-member crew, all foreign nationals.