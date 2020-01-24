Thieves blow up ATM in Patras, remove 60,000 euros

A group of unknown thieves blew up an automated teller machine (ATM) in a suburb of Patras, western Greece, early Friday morning, took 60,000 euros and fled, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported.

According to the report, the incident took place in the suburb of Ovria, south of the city centre. The ATM was placed at the entrance of a supermarket.

Based on the evidence collected by police, one of the suspect carried a weapon and it took only a few minutes to destroy the machine and flee.