NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Thieves blow up ATM in Patras, remove 60,000 euros

TAGS: Crime

A group of unknown thieves blew up an automated teller machine (ATM) in a suburb of Patras, western Greece, early Friday morning, took 60,000 euros and fled, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported.

According to the report, the incident took place in the suburb of Ovria, south of the city centre. The ATM was placed at the entrance of a supermarket.

Based on the evidence collected by police, one of the suspect carried a weapon and it took only a few minutes to destroy the machine and flee. 

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 