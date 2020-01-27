Paolo Colombo | Athens | To February 15

The Bernier/Eliades contemporary art gallery in the downtown Athens neighborhood of Thiseio is hosting an exhibition of watercolors by Athens-based Italian artist Paolo Colombo. Colombo worked with some of the pioneers of the Arte Povera movement in Torino during his youth. His lyrical watercolor paintings create the impression of different dimensions, sometimes appearing three-dimensional or suggesting movement. Admission is free. Opening hours are Mondays to Fridays from 10.30 a.m. to 6.30 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. For more information, visit bernier-eliades.com.

Bernier/Eliades, 11 Eptahalkou, Thiseio, tel 210.341.3935