Erdogan says Turkish military in Libya to train pro-Serraj forces

TAGS: Turkey, Security

Turkish military personnel being sent to Libya are supporting and training forces of the internationally recognised government of Fayez al-Serraj, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

Speaking in Istanbul after talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Erdogan also said countries which attended a Libya summit in Berlin on Sunday should not favor Serraj's opponent, Khalifa Haftar, after he left the meeting without signing a ceasefire deal. [Reuters]

