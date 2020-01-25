Unfounded rumors of secret electoral machinations would not have been avoided regardless of when the government chose to submit the new legislation governing the election process. That the parliamentary majority’s intentions were questioned so ardently is proof enough, even though it is trying to push through changes at the start of its four-year tenure.

The big question – regardless of the circumstances – is whether the country can withstand the turbulence of unstable governments resulting from an electoral system that has proved incompatible with Greece’s political culture.

What’s at issue for the country’s political powers is whether they are prepared to risk elections without an outcome or would rather have an electoral law that has been tried and tested.