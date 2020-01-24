Greek seismologist reassuring after Turkish quake

Greek seismologists sought to reassure the public on Friday of the risks of a powerful earthquake in neighboring Turkey affecting seismic activity in Greece.

Speaking to the state-run Athens-Macedonian News Agency, Evangelos Lekkas of Greece's Earthquake Planning and Protection Organization said that the 6.9-Richter earthquake in eastern Turkey was not produced by the Northern Anatolian Fault, which is connected to seismic zones in Greece. He added that it was unrelated to recent tremors in Asia Minor and the eastern Aegean.

Lekkas also expressed fears of significant casualties and widespread damage from the earthquake, which struck on Friday at 8.55 p.m. local time near the town of Sivrice in the eastern province of Elazig, and was felt as far as Beirut.