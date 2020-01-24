Fitch upgrades Greece’s rating and outlook

Greece secured its first credit rating upgrade of this year as Fitch Ratings announced late on Friday it has raised Greece’s rating from “BB-“ to “BB” and its rating outlook from “stable” to “positive”.

This move has taken Greece two notches below investment grade, making Fitch the first major rating agency to bring the country so close to the coveted level.

Standard & Poor’s and DBRS Morningstar have Greece three notches below investment grade, as Moody’s has Greece four notches within “junk” status.

Fitch said in its report that the sustainability of the Greek debt continues to improve, supported by the stable political framework, the sustainable increase of the gross domestic product and the history of fiscal overperformance in relation to the targets set.

Its positive outlook, Fitch added, reflects the improved prospects of political stability and implementation of policies after the elections of last July, that brought New Democracy in power, and the greater certainty the debt will continue to decline.

The next rating reports for Greece, by both Standard & Poor’s and DBRS Morningstar, are scheduled for April 24.

The timing of Fitch’s announcement is ideal for Athens that is pondering the issue of a new bond, possibly a 15-year one, next week, according to sources.