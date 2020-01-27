Greek seismologist says strong aftershock from deadly Turkish quake likely

Turkish scientists indicate that a strong aftershock is likely to follow last Friday's 6.7-magnitude quake in eastern Turkey, Evangelos Lekkas of Greece's Earthquake Planning and Protection Organization has told Skai.

Lekkas, who travelled to Turkey after the deadly quake, said that the anticipated aftershock of between 6.3 and 6.4 Richter has yet to happen. Instead we have seen smaller aftershocks. "Of course we expect a rich metaseismic followup in due course," he said on Sunday.

Lekkas, who met with Turkish colleagues over the weekend, said the aftershocks are likely to affect the region of northern Anatolia and Istanbul.

The timing of the anticipated aftershocks was unclear.