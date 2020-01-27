Greek Parliament speaker expresses condolences for Turkey quake victims

Greece's Parliament Speaker Kostas Tasoulas on Monday expressed his condolences for the victims of Turkey's deadly earthquake last week to his Turkish counterpart Mustafa Sentop, speaker of Turkey's Grand National Assembly.

Tasoulas' message of condolence was sent to Sentop via diplomatic channels, sources said.

"At this difficult time, we stand by the Turkish people, who have been shocked by this unspeakable tragedy and allow me Mr President, to convey to you the solidarity and support of the Greek people to the Turkish nation, and to express the wish that the search and rescue efforts yield fruit as soon as possible," Tasoulas said in the message.