Greece's newly appointed president, judge Katerina Sakellaropoulou, resigned on Monday from her post as head of the Council of State, leaving the top job at the country's highest administrative court open.

According to sources, the government is most likely to appoint the CoS' longest-serving vice-president, Athanasios Rantos, to succeed Sakellaropoulou. Apart from filling in for Sakellaropoulou after she was elected president by lawmakers last week, Rantos is also a respected judge with many years of service at the court.

Sakellaropoullou's resignation comes several weeks before her term as president begins officially in March.



The same sources also say that appointing Rantos to the post until June when the term of service expires will allow the government to replace him with Irini Sharp, another respected CoS vice-president.