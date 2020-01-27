ATHEX: Stocks give up most of last week’s growth

The benchmark of the Greek bourse came off last Friday’s five-year highs on Monday as the market appeared to be keeping some cash aside for the upcoming 15-year Greek government bond issue. International pressure on stocks from the Chinese coronavirus played a part too, while the Greek economy’s upgrade by Fitch had already been priced in last week.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 936.25 points, shedding 1.31 percent from Friday’s 948.64 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 1.36 percent to 2,333.69 points.

The banks index conceded 2.24 percent, with Eurobank slumping 3.36 percent, National sliding 2.50 percent, Piraeus falling 2.40 percent and Alpha parting with 1.02 percent.

Fourlis Holdings declined 3.24 percent, Jumbo was down 2.77 percent and Mytilineos dropped 2.41 percent, while GEK Terna improved 1.18 percent and Piraeus Port Authority advanced 1.10 percent.

In total 32 stocks registered gains, 72 sustained losses and 26 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 51 million euros, down from last Friday’s 61.7 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange eased 0.24 percent to close at 67.42 points.