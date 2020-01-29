Beethoven's 250th | Athens | January 30

Greek pianist Lefki Karpodini pays tribute to Ludwig van Beethoven at the B&M Theocharakis Foundation for the Fine Arts & Music on Thursday, January 30. The concert has been organized in honor of 2020 being the 250th anniversary of Beethoven’s birth. Karpodini will perform much loved pieces including the German composer’s Sonata No. 8 “Pathetique” and other, lesser known works such as his Fantasia in G minor, Op. 77. The concert begins at 8.30 p.m. Ticket prices range from 10 to 20 euros. For bookings, visit www01.forth-crs.gr/ticketshop/thf/theatra.exe?PM=P1 or email info@thf.gr.



B&M Theocharakis Foundation for the Fine Arts & Music, 9 Vassilissis Sofias & 1 Merlin, tel 210.361.1206