Coast Guard issued 141 sea pollution rulings in 2019

A total of 141 rulings regarding cases of sea pollution were issued in 2019 by the directorate of marine environment protection of the Hellenic Coast Guard, which imposed fines amounting to 390,713.16 euros.

Seventy-two of the rulings concerned ships which incurred fines totaling 153,950 euros.



Another 63 rulings concerned facilities that polluted the sea, with total fines imposed reaching 183,250 euros, while six of the decisions also related to the cost of using port anti-pollution vessels, at a total cost of 53,513 euros paid by those responsible for the pollution.