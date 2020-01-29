French Navy commander visits Greek frigate

The French Navy's Rear Admiral Marc Aussedat (left), commanding officer of Task Force 473, which has been designated to the Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier, visited Greece's Spetsai frigate on Tuesday as part of the vessel's participation in the Foch 2020 operation. The French commander was shown around the Greek vessel by the Spetsai's crew, whom he thanked for their contribution to the aircraft carrier's mission in the Eastern Mediterranean. Talks between Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Wednesday are expected to focus on Turkish aggression in the broader region. [Intime News]